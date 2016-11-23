Ondo: Jegede’s reinstatement good tonic for ultimate victory – Ekweremadu

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA – The Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, has hailed the decision of the Court of Appeal, which reinstated Mr. Eyitayo Jegede, SAN, as candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the November 26 governorship election in Ondo State.

Ekweremadu, in a statement by his Special Adviser (Media), Mr. Uche Anichukwu, described the verdict of the appellate court as “just, courageous, and expeditious”.

He commended the Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal for their promptness in handling the matter, noting that democracy could only thrive where there is respect for the rule of law.

“The freeness, fairness, and credibility of an election, go beyond what happens on an election day. The process, especially the right of the party faithful to choose a flag bearer of their own freewill unhindered by subterfuge, manipulation, intimidation, and abuse of any form, are equally as important and indeed foundational to the soundness of the election itself.

“I am, therefore, happy that the Court of Appeal has spoken loudly, and in a speedy and just manner that raises hope for the nation’s democracy. This judicial victory is good tonic that will unite the PDP family the more and spur us to a more resounding victory in the Ondo governorship race”, Ekweremadu stated.

He called on the people of Ondo State to vote massively for the PDP.