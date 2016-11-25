Ondo: INEC, APC forces trying to prevent emergence of Jegede as eligible candidate – Mimiko

The Ondo state Governor, Olusegun Mimiko has alleged that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and some forces in the All Progressives Congress, APC, party have plotted to prevent the emergence of the eligible candidate in the person of Eyitayo Jegede in the state’s governorship election billed for Saturday.

He gave the statement, Friday, while briefing newsmen in Akure the state’s capital.

According to him, “Efforts have been concerted by INEC and forces within APC to prevent the emergence of the eligible and electable candidate of the PDP in Ondo state.”

“This ungodly process started when INEC, in flagrant disregard for extant laws governing elections removed the name of Eyitayo Jegede on the bases of the Justice Okon Abang’s order that has simply been described as a fraud by the Supreme Court and court of Appeal.”

He said INEC which, in its own wisdom, had decided to obey the fraudulent ruling by Justice Abang which had substituted the name of Eyitayo Jegede with that of Jimoh Ibrahim has no excuse not to obey the laws that gave it powers to conduct free and fair elections. He said, INEC ACT stipulates that a candidate ought to have at least 30 days to himself for campaigns before the Election Day. But, instead of postponing the elections, INEC has continued to be adamant in going ahead to hold the elections.

He said, as peaceful citizens of the country, the people of Ondo state will continue to be law abiding and shall not boycott the election.

“We have just been told that the same team of election ad hoc staff, which masterminded the largely controversial Edo election have been sent to our State to deliver a preconceived result for Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, the APC candidate. I have to state this here and now, that our people will not accept the method, men and process unleashed on Edo.”

“We reject unequivocally the mission of this team in our State.”

“The Edo team did not only call off collation by 9pm on election day, party agents, monitors & journalists were ordered out of the centres, allowing for final subversion of the will of the electorates.”

“We shall not allow such an ungodly process to be repeated in our dear State.”

“For the avoidance of doubt, this ungodly process started when @inecnigeria, in flagrant disregard of extant laws governing elections removed the name of @EyitayoJegede on the basis of a Justice Okon Abang order that has since been declared as a fraud by the S’Court.”

“We wondered why INEC removed the name of a man who emerged from a party primary that was conducted in a free, fair and open environment where INEC itself was represented, with another from a process that is illegal, and by people not known to law and logic.”

“@inecnigeria discarded all legal advice not to substitute Eyitayo Jegede by its own chosen consortium of lawyers! Several other hurdles were placed on the ways of the PDP candidate, @EyitayoJegede to the extent that he did not become a candidate until about 48hrs to election, on the directive of the Court of Appeal.”

“INEC did not release the list of voters register to the PDP until yesterday.This is a clear infraction of its own laws and against its advertised ‘Time Table and Schedule of Activities” for the Ondo election. @inecnigeria refused to publish Eyitayo Jegede’s name for 30 days as stipulated in Section 34 of the Electoral Act 2010.”

“@inecnigeria denied @EyitayoJegede the right to submit his Party agents’ list at least 7 days before the election.”

“As stipulated in Section 45 of the Electoral Act 2010 among many others! As we speak, tags for Ward Collation officers are not available for PDP Ward agents, this is unacceptable!”

“More than the above, the agents on INEC list are agents submitted by a man, already aptly described by the courts as an impostor. A man who openly showed he is working as a fifth columnist in the Ondo election.”

” We were expected to run a race with our hands tied behind our back while INEC also goes ahead to foist a “wuruwuru to the answer” result. Every resident of Ondo State knows we are free & fair people who however abhor impunity & open rape of justice. We shall not take this!”

“In this instance, injustice stares us in the face and we are about being treated like slaves and a conquered people in our own country. @inecnigeria is being forced to subvert its processes, and imperil the Ondo election.”

“The team it sent to Edo, which it is sending to Ondo is peopled by rabid supporters of APC. People that have displayed their brazen disdain for justice and fair play in the Edo election.”

“If INEC was truely objective, it would have erred on the side of caution & safe Ondo from the polluting influence of this ad hoc team. @inecnigeria would have as a matter of fact, shifted this election to present a semblance of a free, fair and open contest.”

” I am by this asking you the good people of Ondo State to be vigilant and insist on the sanctity of the ballot. We must not allow any alteration of result either at the Ward Collation Centre or anywhere along the line.”

“We are a proud people, we can make our choices for the good of our State.We need no manipulation of any kind to exercise our inalienable right to choose our leaders.”

“We also do not want anything to remind us of the inglorious past of violence and bloodshed precipitated by injustice and impunity.”

“I have in my capacity as Governor met with the president in the past two weeks.”

He said, what he told the President was that under his watch, election is being rigged in Ondo state.

He said, however, Ondo people would resist any attempt at thwarting their mandate.