Ondo: Group threatens INEC, Zakari, others over alleged plots to rig election

A group, the Alliance for Democracy Renewal Group (ADRG) has threatened havoc on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, its Commissioners for North West and South West, Amina Zakari and Prince Adedeji Soyebi as well as its other officers if they try to rig the elections in the state.

In a statement signed by the group’s National Coordinator, Tunde Aderemi, it called on the Ondo state people to protect their votes even if it entailed shedding the blood of the INEC officers, a call it said is an act of “patriotism.”

“In view of the outright manipulation of the will of the people as expressed through their votes under the tenure of the Professor Yakubu Mahmud as Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the consistent manipulation of the electoral process across the country by Hajia Amina Zakari, INEC Commissioner for North West, and Prince Adedeji Soyebi, INEC Commssioner for the South West, we are hereby constrained to making this tough call on the people of Ondo State.”

“We are aware of the nefarious plans of certain staff of INEC to blatantly manipulate and subvert the Ondo State gubernatorial electoral process in favour of the candidate of the All Progressives’ Congress (APC) – Chief Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN).”

“This plan also includes the mobilizing Hajia Zakari and Prince Soyebi to subvert the electoral process by giving cash inducements to INEC staff assigned to the elections as well as the falsification of results sheets, the distribution of fake result sheets, cancellation of elections in areas that are deemed unfavourable to the APC candidate and so on.”

“In view of all of the above, and with the noble intention to preserve the will of the Ondo State people, we declare that it is an act of patriotism to spill the blood of Hajia Amina Zakari found anywhere trying to rig the election within Ondo State for the duration of the gubernatorial elections and collation of results.”

“It is also permissible and noble to spill the blood of Prince Adedeji Soyebi and/or ANY other official or staff of INEC that is found to be subverting the will of the people by rigging the election. This includes all members of the Nigerian Police or any security agency drafted in to maintain the peace and order in the State during the elections but who violates his constitutional duty by collecting money from desperate politicians to subvert the will of the Ondo people.”

“The people of Ondo State must be allowed to their constitutional right to freely elect their governor for the next 4 years. If we have to be violent to protect and promote that right, then we will be violent in our actions and conduct.”

“A word is enough for the wise.”