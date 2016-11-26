Ondo election: Rresidents commend FG, INEC for putting in place adequate security measures

The simultaneous accreditation and voting innovation adopted by INEC commenced on Saturday as voters gathered at polling units across Ondo State to choose their next governor

Reports have it that there was calm in Ondo West Local Government Area of the state as some voters were sighted queuing up to vote.

As at 7:30 am, some residents were seen Boloerunduro, Owena, Oboto, Elemosho, Wasinmi and Ondo heading to polling units while there was heavy presence of security men at various check points.

At Ward 7, Unit 20 in Ondo, voters were already at the polling unit although INEC staff were not yet at their duty post.

Speaking at Ward 9 Unit 6,Ondo, a resident, Mr Sola Ajakaiye, commended government and INEC for putting in place adequate security measures to ensure peaceful election.

In Igboroko Ward 2, Polling Unit 2, Owo, the Presiding Officer, Miss Busayo Olawale, said all logistics had been put in place to ensure a hitch-free poll.

Similarly, at Igboroko Ward 2,Polling Unit 8,the Assistant Presiding Officer ,Mr Amos Ogunbodede, noted that the unit was only waiting for the starting time to commence the electoral process.

In the same vein, Mr Fumen Nuhu, the Presiding Officer of Igboroko Ward 2,Polling Unit1, said that all logistic arrangement had been made.

Voters were sighted casting their votes at Igboroko Ward 2,Unit1.

However, at Ijebu Ward 4,Unit 9,the voters were disappointed because the card reader was not functioning as at 8:51 a.m.

Speaking, the unit’s presiding officer, Miss Osidi Safia, said that the device would be repaired within five minutes.

There was also a heavy presence of security personnel in all the polling units visited.

In Akure, accreditation and voting also commenced simultaneously at Ward 4 Unit 12 and Obanla Bada’s House Unit 006 Ward 04.

Some security agents as well independent observers were also sighted while voters were on the queue to ensure a smooth electoral process.

Also voting commenced at 8:11 a.m. at Unit 9 Ward 2, Sacred Heart Primary school 1 in Akure South Local Government Area.

Speaking, Mr Bello Ameen, the Presiding Officer, said all the materials were set and working perfectly.

He urged the voters not to panic if the card reader did not recognise any of the fingers as they would still be allowed to vote.

No fewer than 1,280,580 voters with Permanent Voter Cards would decide who the governor would be out of the 28 contestants in Saturday’s governorship election.

Although 1,659,186 voters were registered for the election, 378,606 did not turn up to collect their PVCs.

Among the major contestants are Mr Eyitayo Jegede of the PDP, Chief Rotimi Akeredolu of the APC, Dr Olu Agunloye of the Social Democratic Party and Olusola Oke of the Alliance for Democracy.

Others include the candidate of the Accord Party, Mr Oladare Amuda, Mr Yinka Orokoto of the Action Alliance, the candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria and Chief Adetuwo Ogunjumelo.

Also in the race are the candidate of the Citizens Popular Party, Mr Peter Fasua, the candidate of the Labour Party, Adeuti Stephen and the candidate of the Peoples Party of Nigeria, Mrs Temidola Olagbegi.