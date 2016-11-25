Ondo election: PDP Reps caucus alleges plot by APC to manipulate polls

—-Insists on postponement

Members of the House of Representatives elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, have raised the alarm of the alleged plot by the All Progressives Congress, APC, to manipulate the election in favour of the party’s candidate contrary to the will of the people.

The lawmakers operating under the umbrella of House of Representatives PDP Caucus has also supported the calls in some quarters for the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to consider logical arguments to postpone the elections.

The PDP Reps caucus in a statement in Abuja, Friday, signed by its leader and Minority Leader of the House Leo Ogor told the electorate to resist attempt by highly placed forces to foist on the people two candidates of the APC in the elections.

The lawmakers expressed the confidence that the PDP’s candidate in the election, Eyitayo Jegede has the support of the people and the required credentials to steer the ship of the state.

The statement read in parts, “We remain fully confident that PDP’s governorship candidate in the forthcoming election, Mr. Eyitayo Jegede has the crucial support of the people; no weapon of untruth fashioned against him by the contending wings of APC shall succeed because the masses can now see through the fraudulent ‘change’ that has made life even more difficult for all.”

“The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caucus of the House of Representatives (PDP House Caucus) notes, with deep appreciation, the remarkable populist jubilation that erupted all over Akure city and other parts of Ondo state, following the judgment of the Court of Appeal in Abuja which ordered INEC to declare Mr. Eyitayo Jegede as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the Saturday governorship election.

“While many are making a logical call for the postponement of the election in view of the apparent disadvantage that our candidate, Mr. Eyitayo Jegede is confronted with; we had hoped that the Independent National Electoral Commission would consider the logical reasons being advanced for such an extension, in the strict interest of fair play and justice.

“Nonetheless, we find it necessary to draw attention to needless shenanigans, desperate scheming and unimaginable manipulations that had been engineered by the ruling APC, its known appendages and its unseen hands towards crushing the will of the people in Ondo state by all means.”

While commenting on the legal triumph of the party, the Reps caucus said, “We commend the three-member panel of Appeal Court judges led by Ibrahim Salauwa for pointing out that Justice Okon Abang’s October 14 ruling on the PDP crisis in relation to Ondo was a complete “fraud” aimed at recognizing someone other than Mr. Eyitayo Jegede as the authentic candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the November 26 election.

“The entire ruling of the 14th of October is a nullity. It is hereby set aside. Everything that was done at the lower court is a fraud,” the Court of Appeal had reportedly said.

“Amplifying the cause of truth in the matter further, the court also described the June 29 judgment which gave rise to the October 14 ruling, as a gross abuse of His Excellency, Alhaji Ahmed Makarfi’s right to fair hearing.

“It is a gross abuse of Section 36 (1) of the constitution, particularly the right to fair hearing . . . We set aside the highly misplaced; most fraudulent judgment on June 29,” the court said.

“Most importantly, we applaud the Supreme Court’s assertive decision on Thursday, that all pending cases relating to the dispute over the leadership issues of the Peoples Democratic Party be referred back to the Court of Appeal, Abuja.”

Continuing, the caucus said, “The APC house is poised to fall before 2019: we implore the entire good people of Ondo state to choose wisely and cast their votes for PDP, genuine democratic spirit and the hope it represents, rather than the darkness, vicious dictatorial tendencies, insensitive pains, directionless economic policies that the APC and its invidious politics now represents.

“Indeed, unspoken realities within the APC itself indicates that in Ondo state, there is a battle of APC versus APC as its Abuja forces that are not on the ground at all are backing an official candidate while the leadership of the party in the Southwest is backing another, unofficially.

“While the two parties in the ‘APC versus APC battle’ for Ondo state have mobilized huge personnel and arsenal of humongous cash from Abuja, Lagos and other parts of the Southwest, we note the reassuring victory that our candidate, Mr. Eyitayo Jegede, transparently achieved when he triumphed over desperate and negative forces at the Court of Appeal.

“A vote for either of APC’s two governorship candidates in Ondo state would be an invitation to backwardness, unrestrained herdsmen rampaging over more farmlands and remote control of the state by external forces in Abuja or Lagos.”