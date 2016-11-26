Ondo election: Mimiko is just wasting his time – Jimoh Ibrahim

Ondo election: Jimoh Ibrahim, sacked governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, speaking in a video has said that today’s election will hold and that reason he went into the legal battle to rule Ondo was to stop Ondo State Governor, Segun Mimiko, from helping Eyitayo Jegede to win.

He went further to say that Mimiko was just wasting his time and that he deliberately locked him up and waste his time for three weeks only to destabilised him.

“Mimiko is just wasting his time. There’s nothing he can do.

“I decided deliberately lock him up and waste his time for three weeks…took him out the state, destabilised him.

“Now I have released him…two days to the election. He is dancing naked,” Ibrahim said full of smiles.