Ondo election: FRSC restricts vehicular movement

Ore (Ondo State) – The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) says it will restrict inter-state traffic during Saturday’s Governorship Election in Ondo State.

Mr Umoru Abdullahi, FRSC Unit Commander in Ore, Ondo State, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the restriction would start from 8:00 am and end at 2:00 pm.

The FRSC also advised motorists, especially those plying Ore-Benin expressway, to find alternative routes to their destinations.

“As we all know that the governorship election is holding in Ondo tomorrow, we advise motorists, especially on Ore-Benin expressway, to use alternate route between 8:00 am and 2:00 am.

“We have also deployed over 200 personnel to check abuse of vehicular movements of residents in the four local government areas under this unit,” he said.

Abdullahi, however, said that vehicles used by INEC officials, journalists and security agents involved in the conduct of the election were exempted from the restriction.