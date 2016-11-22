Ondo election: Activist seeks for awareness campaign on Smart Card Reader

Osogbo – A rights activist, Mr Ibrahim Deokola, has suggested more awareness campaign on the usage and working of the smart Card Reader in the forthcoming gubernatorial election in Ondo State.

Deokola made the suggestion on Tuesday in Osogbo, during an interview.

He said that there was the need for the voting populace to be properly educated about the working of the device to make the process less cumbersome.

“The major reason why some people were against the card reader, aside political interest, was because they are ignorant about its working and inherent usage.

“The election management body must increase the tempo of awareness campaign and do more to orientate the populace who are majorly non-lettered.

“We must all agree that every election is so important and sensitive at this point of our national history, everything must be done to get the confidence of the electorate about the process.’’

The activist, however, commended Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for improving the credibility of the electoral process through introduction of different technological innovations.

‘’I believe the commission has really lived above board in its quest to make the electoral process more credible and transparent, through different innovations.

“It is now incumbent on us as electorate to support them and repose our confidence in them,’’ he said.