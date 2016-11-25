ONDO: Civil Society Group Wants Jimoh Ibrahim Sanctioned for Contempt of Court

By Imanuel Jannah

ABUJA – A civil society group, Centre for Social Justice, CSJ, has urged the judiciary not to sweep under the carpet comments credited to Jimoh Ibrahim alleging that the Court of Appeal, in re-affirming the candidature of Eyitayo Jegede in Ondo governorship race, was bought with resources from the state’s treasury.

The group said if Jimoh Ibrahim was not effectively sanctioned or tried for contempt of court unless he can bring evidence in proof of his allegations, judicial officers will continue to be unduly maligned without any supporting evidence further tarnishing the image of the Judiciary.

In a statement issued by the Lead Director the group, Eze Onyekpere in Abuja, he said Jimoh Ibrahim, his PDP state factional chairman and their counsel Beluolisa Nwofor (SAN) must be investigated and brought to book.

It reads: “The conduct of Jimoh Ibrahim, his state factional chairman and their counsel Beluolisa Nwofor (SAN) has been described by the Supreme Court as a disgrace to the legal profession intended to cause confusion and rubbish the judiciary. For Beluolisa Nwofor (SAN) and Jimoh Ibrahim, the attempt to subvert judicial proceedings is a conduct unbecoming of legal practitioners and they should therefore be made to face the disciplinary sanctions of the Nigeria Bar.

“Again, Jimoh Ibrahim is quoted in the popular media (Thisday newspaper of November 24 2016 at page 10) to have made further comments that seek to malign the judgement of the Court of Appeal and the integrity of the panel when he stated that: ‘Let me advise the good people of Ondo State and my supporters nationwide not to abuse anyone or fight over this one day ruling which was paid for from the state’s treasury.’ If the ruling was paid for by the state’s treasury, then the ruling by his statement is compromised and was procured by fraud and inducement. Jimoh Ibrahim should be held accountable to these words and if he is unable to prove his allegations, he should face contempt of court proceedings and the disciplinary sanctions of the Bar.

“Biyi Poroye and his group whose wild allegations led the first panel of Court of Appeal to recuse itself from the appeal should be made to face full contempt of court proceedings and should be accordingly sanctioned. Judicial officers cannot continue to be unduly maligned without any supporting evidence and those engaged in this kind of conduct ought to suffer sanctions unless they can bring evidence in proof of their allegations.”