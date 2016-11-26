Ondo: Card readers absent, malfunctioning in Akure south, ilesha garage, others

On 9:36 amIn Focus: Ondo Guber, News, Ondo election 2016 by TonyComments

As early as 9am, voters trooped out to exercise their franchise in the Ondo state Governorship election. INEC officials are also on ground. However, at some wards, while the cards readers are either absent or are have malfunctioned.

Okeigbo post office unit 10 in front of police station
Okeigbo post office unit 10 in front of police station

In Unit 028, ward 2 Akure south, the card readers are not working.

Also, According to the state’s radio station, Orang FM, the card readers are not equally working at polling units at ilesha garage.

However, at Okeigbo post office unit 10 in front of police station, accreditation is ongoing smoothly.


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.