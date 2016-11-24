Olaniwun Ajayi day of tribute: Amosun, Ajimobi, Aregbesola, others call for Yoruba unity

By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA—The governors of Ogun, Oyo and Osun states – Senator Ibikunle Amosun, Senator Abiola Ajimobi and Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola – respectively have renewed call for unity among the Yoruba race.

They stated this at the ‘Tributes Day’ programme organised by the Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, in honour of the late Afenifere chieftain, Sir Olaniwun Ajayi at his Isara-Remo, Ogun State residence. They all harped on the need to work for unity in Yorubaland.

Pa Olaniwun Ajayi, who was born in Isara Remo in Remo-North Local Government Area of Ogun State on April 8, 1925 died November 4, 2016, aged 91.

The governors, who spoke one after the other equally recalled their encounters with the late lawyer cum politician as they variously pay tributes to his doggedness, leadership qualities and undying love for humanity.

Amosun said the political differences should not bé used as means to witch-hunt or blackmail one another, noting that they should unite for the peace and progress of the Yoruba nation.

Amosun, who said the state has set aside Tuesday November 29th to honour the late politician, noted that until his death Pa Olaniwun worked tirelessly for the unity of the race.

He said: “Yes, we have our differences, we should not paint ourselves black, we should not give ourselves bad names. Though we may belong to different political parties, we must all unite for the progress of the Yoruba race. We should aviod mischief, it’s important that we unite.”

In his remarks, Governor Ajimobi described late Pa Ajayi as a great nationalist and patriot.

Ajimobi who lamented that the Yoruba race was not united, urged the leaders and other stakeholders in the Yoruba nation to work for its unity.

He said: “Yoruba are not united, If our fathers were not united, we , the young ones should be united. Baba (Pa Ajayi ) had asked myself and my brother (referring to Aregbesola) when we visited him here to ensure unity of the race.

“Pa Olaniwun preached Yoruba unity till he died.”

Speaking on Unity, the governor Aregbesola said the nature of Yoruba unity must be defined.

He said, “It is not a blanket unity we are looking for. But a qualified and quality unity. Baba(Pa Olaniwun Ajayi) laboured tirelessly for the unity of the Yoruba race.”