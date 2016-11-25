Okorocha to host NUJ leadership

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri—Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State, will today declare open, the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, National Executive Council, meeting in the state.

The National President of the Union, Mr. Waheed Odusile will lead other executives from the 36 States of the federation for a 3- day NEC meeting, in the State and will be received by the Imo State Chairman of NUJ, Sir. Innocent Igwe.

According to the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Sam Onwuemeodo; “Governor Rochas Okorocha will declare the NEC meeting open on Friday at Concord Hotel Owerri, while the event will be chaired by Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.”

It further stated that, “ On Saturday, the NEC members will embark on tour of projects executed by the State Government.”