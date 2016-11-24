Okorocha explains N3,000 devt levy

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri—Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State, yesterday, said the current economic recession in the country could not be an impediment to the payment of N3,000 development levy introduced by his administration.

Okorocha stated this through his Commissioner for Information, Tourism and Public Utilities, Obinna Nshirim, while fielding questions in the government-owned radio station, 94.4 FM.

It would be recalled that the controversial N3,000 development levy almost caused pandemonium at the Imo State House Assembly, where the lawmakers engaged in a heated debate over the implementation of the policy.

In explaining the policy, the commissioner asserted that the development levy was not a “tax” but a counterpart fund for community development.

According to him, “the 3,000 development levy is not a tax. Tax is money imposed by government, which you pay to the government and the government uses it as it pleases to solve whatever your problem is.

”The development levy is your own counterpart fund to which government brings its own and with the two, something will be done for the community.

“When we all contribute, there will be the tendency for everyone to supervise that project.”