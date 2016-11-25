Okorocha calls for investigative journalism

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State, Friday, called on journalists to be more investigative in their reports.

Okorocha made the call at the opening of the 3rd quarterly National Executive Council meeting of the Nigeria Union of Journalists in Owerri on Friday.

The governor urged journalists to be constructive in their reportage and that he welcomes constructive criticism.

Chairman of the occasion, Dr Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu said the country was experiencing a difficult period and urged journalists to be less critical in their reportage.

Iwuanyanwu urged Igbos to forget about secession from Nigeria, adding that it would cause the nation further deterioration.

“All Igbos are Biafrans, just as Hausas are Arewas and Yorubas are Oduduwas but most importantly we are all Nigerians.

“I belong to a major tribe in this country and should not break away from Nigeria”, he said.

Chairman of Imo state council of the NUJ, Mr Innocent Igwe, commended the governor for keeping the press informed on the socio-political and economic developments in the state.

Igwe also commended him for approving a N20,000,000 agric loan to journalists to encourage farming as a way to overcome the economic recession in the country.

The chairman called on employers of journalists to “tacitly assuage their pitiable welfare to enable them to meet their statutory check off obligations to the union. (NAN)