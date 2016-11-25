Ohanaeze Ndigbo holds Unity Day in Lagos

By Onozure Dania

Lagos— A socio cultural group, Ndigbo in Lagos is set to hold Igbo Unity Day And Cultural Festival at National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos on Saturday November 26,2016.

Speaking with the newsmen yesterday, the President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Lagos, Chief Fabian Onwughalu said that the cultural festival is to promote unity among Igbos and non-Igbo in the country.

He said, that the concept of the programme is to bring all the Igbo,s together as one, in order to promote and add value to the economy of the host state, Lagos.

Onwughalu added that, the programme is aimed at unfolding new charter of engagement, driven by a deep sense of urgency and need for Igbos everywhere to unite and remain challenged by a resolve never to allow disunity deny us the fruits of oneness again, especially in Lagos.

According to him the governor of Lagos State Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode is expected to host the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Igbo Unity Day and Cultural Festival in Lagos, and the governors from South East states, including former governor of Lagos State Asiwaju Bola Tinubu are some of the top dignitaries expected at the event.

Also, the Coordinator, Coalition of Traders and Market Association, Chief Nnamdi Nwigwe, added that Ndigbo would be economically bonded and intensively networked to drive the new imperative of AKU LUO UNO as a comprehensive and compulsory shift in our development paradigm.