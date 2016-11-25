Ogun police seek partnership with herbalists to fight kidnappers, ritualists

By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA—OGUN State Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, has called on traditional medicine practitioners in the state to help the police tackle “kidnapping and human parts” business.

The police boss made the call in Sango-Ota, while declaring opened a one-day workshop on Effective Policing: Role of Traditional Medicine Practitioners.

The workshop was organised by the Police Community Relations Committee, PCRC, for the alternative medicine practitioners in the state.

Iliyasu said the body could assist by “regularising their practice, carry out membership registration to eliminate quacks and also screen their clients to ascertain the genuineness and legality of the help they seek.”

The CP said that the only way the police could succeed in providing adequate security for lives and properties is to maintain a cordial relationship with the citizens, urging the people of Ogun to help the police with valid information.

… as Pastor rapes 17-yr-old girl

Meanwhile, men of Ogun State Police Command have arrested one Pastor Adekunle Francis for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl (names withheld).

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, yesterday, disclosed that the suspect was arrested on Tuesday by policemen at Sango Station.

Oyeyemi said the suspect allegedly lured the girl into an uncompleted building, under the pretence of praying and anointing her, where he then raped her.

According to Oyeyemi, the victim later complained at Sango Police Station and the DPO, SP Akinsola Ogunwale, dispatched a team of detectives to the scene at Ipamesan Sango Ota, where the suspect was promptly arrested.

Oyeyemi said: “On interrogation, he confessed to committing the offence, saying it was the devil that made him do it.

“The Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the Anti-human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the state Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, CIID.”

… on cooperation with herbalists

On the cooperation with herbalists, the Police Commissioner, Iliyasu said: “We have concern for security of lives and properties. For us to carry out effective policing we need first hand information.

“There are some people who believe that the only way they can survive is through criminal activities; we will hunt them down. We have got a new police, which is ready to protect the rights of the people.

“We are here to make Ogun State stable, sanitise the society and say no to brutality. Make sure your hands are clean: regularise and formalise what you are doing.

“Help us to make the state free of kidnapping, cultism and dealings in human parts. Assess your clients to ascertain the genuineness and legality of the help they seek from you.

“If you observe anything suspicious, contact the police and whatever information you give will be kept in confidence and do not settle matter at the corner. The era of pranks is over.”

PCRC

The Chairman, PCRC in the state, Ibraheem Olaniyan, said the essence of the workshop was to raise the awareness level of alternative medicine practitioners to issues of crimes in the state.

Olaniyan added that the PCRC was “tired of reports of imams, pastors and herbalists caught with human parts or defiling a teenager” in the state.

The lead Speaker and former Zonal Police Public Relations Officer, Zone 2 (Lagos and Ogun), Muyiwa Adejobi, said security and effective policing are collective responsibilities.