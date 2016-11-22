NYSC DG advises corps members to shun inducements from politicians

Akure – The Director-General, National Youth Service Corps, Brig.-Gen. Suleiman Kazaure, has urged corps members to shun any form of inducement from politicians in the forthcoming governorship election in Ondo State.

Kazaure spoke in Akure on Monday, at a meeting with the corps members in the state ahead of the Nov. 26 gubernatorial election.

He advised corps members not to be partisan, but to be neutral and patriotic in serving their fatherland on the election day.

“I want you to show that you are graduates, show how patriotic you are and don’t be partisan. Be neutral as much as possible.

“Turn away from material and financial inducements from politicians. Don’t eat anything from anybody, be neat in your uniform and put your ID card around your neck during the election,’’ he advised.

Kazaure charged the corps members to secure themselves first before thinking of anything in case of any problem in their respective units.

The DG later told newsmen that he needed to be in town to sensitise his “children’’ and collaborate with security agencies on ground to secure the lives and properties of corps members.

Also, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mrs Ibifuro Harrison, said that all police officers in and outside the state had been tutored on their duties as it concerned elections.

She said that all the security agencies had been holding meetings since August and urged the corps members to know the entry and exit points of the environment they would be posted to.

Dayo Awude, Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development and also the Chairman, NYSC Governing Council in the state, expressed optimism that the election would be peaceful.

Awude advised the corps members to be of good behaviour before, during and after the election.

Meanwhile, the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman, Mr Olusegun Agbaje, assured the DG that arrangements had been put in place for the safety of corps members during the election.