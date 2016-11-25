NURTW calls for campaign against overloading in rural communities

The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), has urged the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Bayelsa to extend its campaign against overloading to the rural communities in the state.

Mr. Abiodun Ibrahim, Union’s branch Chairman, Port Harcourt Line, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yenagoa on Friday that taking the campaign to the areas was necessary as it would help to reduce road traffic accidents.

Ibrahim condemned the way commuters carrying market women to rural markets were indulging in overloading.

“We are urging the FRSC to take the campaign to the commuters who are plying roads in the areas; take it to the market women and educate them that they should not allow their buses to be overloaded.

“Yes, the market women are the major factors to vehicles overloading because they always want their goods to be carried at once.

“It’s not that we do not normally see people overloading vehicles here in the city, but I must tell you that here in this major park, Ekeki, the percentage is below 25,” Ibrahim said.

Mr Wobin Gora, the Bayelsa FRSC Sector Commander said that overloading was one of the major traffic offences “ and as it was unlawful to disobey the rule.

Gora said that FRSC was committed to safer roads across the country, noting that the corps had been holding town hall meetings in the communities to enlighten them on safe driving.

“We have held series of stakeholders meetings to educate them on the need to obey the traffic rules and regulations.

“I am urging the people (commuters) to abide by the rules of safe driving because the corps will not allow any offenders to go unpunished,’’ he said. (NAN)