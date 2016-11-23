No team in Africa wants to face Eagles now – Cameroonian star

The recent run of the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the World Cup 2018 qualifiers is sending shock waves across Africa, with Cameroonian forward Benjamin Moukandjo confessing that teams don’t want to play the Super Eagles at least for now.

Since the appointment of coach Gernot Rohr, the Super Eagles of Nigeria are yet to taste defeat, winning their three games under the German coach, with two coming in the World Cup 2018 qualifiers.

The Eagles are top of their group with four points more than Cameroon, who they will be facing in August next year, and Moukandjo who plays for French side Lorient says they are lucky they are not playing Nigeria now.

“The fixture favours us a bit. We are lucky that we won’t play Nigeria any time soon, who are in top form and shape at the moment. We are yet to pick up a win and we can’t say we are high in confidence like them, no team in Africa wants to face them now,” he said.

“Anything can happen from now till next year. We will definitely not going to give up on being at the World Cup in Russia, it’s too early to do that. There are lots of games that could go in our favour”.