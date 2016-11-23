No player with Mikel’s qualities in Eagles – Akpoborie

Former Vfl Wolfsburg striker and ex Nigeria International, Jonathan Akpoborie has defended the invitation of the Super Eagles captain, Mikel Obi, for the 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Zambia and Algeria, stating there are no players around, with similar qualities to fill in the Midfielder’s boots.

The 29-year-old star has yet to feature for his EPL club, Chelsea FC, this season but Super Eagles Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr deems it necessary to include the player in his plans.

Akpoborie said that Mikel’s importance to the Eagles was evident in the team’s victories against Zambia and Algeria, in the World Cup qualifying matches.

According to Akpoborie, though his game play may slow his mates down, Mikel plays his role well.