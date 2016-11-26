NNPC not defaulting in FAAC remittances — El-Rufai

By Michael Eboh

Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, yesterday, stated that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, since the advent of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration has not defaulted in its remittances to the Federation Account.

According to a statement by the NNPC, El-Rufai made this known when the Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Dr. Maikanti Baru paid him a courtesy visit in Kaduna.

El-Rufai stated that the NNPC is now on track and has become the most important Federal

Government Institution which everybody feel part of through its impact on the economy.

He said, “Since the coming of the President Buhari administration, the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) remittances by the NNPC are regular, lowering the intensity of complaints on the issue by Governors.

“I have not being impressed with the NNPC in the past, and that is because of the then political leadership which used the Corporation as a conduit but with Baru at the helm, I believe NNPC is on the right track.”

El-Rufai stated that Baru is a man of quality and integrity and his appointment is well deserved, adding that under his watch, the results are beginning to show.

In his own response, Baru sued for collaborative strategy with the state government in the protection of Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company (KRPC), pipelines, NNPC Retail outlets and the personnel.

He noted that the NNPC would double its efforts in the area of Corporate Social Responsibility stressing that the Youth Empowerment and Skills Acquisition Programme (YESAP) of KRPC has successfully trained no fewer than 900 youths in the state.