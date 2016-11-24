Nigerian students need new knowledge to excel – Educationist

By Kelechukwu Iruoma

An educational consultant and Chief Executive Officer of Life Imprint, Mr. Kelechi Anyalechi has said that Nigerian students need new information and knowledge in order to excel in today’s dynamic world.

Anyalechi said this while delivering a speech tagged ‘Consolidating Excellence’ at Corona Secondary School, Agbara, to reward outstanding teachers and students whose rigorous efforts helped to ensure successes recorded in the past.

He said, “Students must be ready to excel in all that they do. Right information is needed for students to channel their energy appropriately. New information and knowledge become important to be able to move to new heights. New approach is also important to effectively channel such available information to desirable ends.”

Speaking also at the ceremony in support of Anyalechi’s claim, the Vice Principal of CSS, Agbara, Mrs. Adeyoyin Adesina said that the school is acquiring the new knowledge by adopting New England Association of Schools and Colleges accreditation process, adding that the accreditation validates school and instructional improvement.

She said, “The process is an ongoing exercise towards which we are reviewing and redefining our policies and processes. We remain committed to the overall well-being of each and every child, hence our resolve to create the best possible environment in which they can thrive.”

Mr. Anyalechi further added that for Nigerian students and schools to be relevant in the society, their knowledge must always be updated regularly, adding that new knowledge acquired enabled students excel at the highest level.

Mrs. Adesina stated that the ceremony was aimed at rewarding dedicated teachers and students whose role in the total development of the child remains invaluable, indispensable and the sacrifice they made in assuring for a better tomorrow.