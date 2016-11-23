NDYA lauds elders’ demand on FG to re-open Warri, P-Harcourt ports

By Jimitota Onoyume

PORT HARCOURT— Niger Delta Youth Association, NDYA, has commended elders of the region for requesting the Federal Government to re-open Warri, Port Harcourt and other sea ports in the region.

A statement by the President of the group, Victor James, the Vice President, Ibiso Harry and seven others, said the body was impressed with some of the demands by elders of the region when they met with President Muhammadu Buhari on the aegis of Pan-Niger Delta Forum.

According to the body, it was necessary the that the Federal Government reviewed the amnesty programme.

“That some demands like the Federal Government’s granting of oil and gas blocks should rather be expanded to cover communities of the entire Niger Delta as simply giving a few individuals from the Niger Delta oil and gas blocks will not create the wealth needed to move the region forward. The reason is because our region is suffering from institutional and systemic poverty, therefore clusters of communities within all ethnic nationalities should be granted oil and gas blocks as doing so will create wealth for the people,” the group said.