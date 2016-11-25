Navy sets up surveillance unit in Niger Delta

By Simon Adewale

The Nigeria Navy said it has set up a surveillance unit to checkmate unwarranted delay in marine transits of goods and wares in the Niger Delta waterways, as one of its major feats in recent items.

The Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ete Ekve Ibas disclosed this recently at the Nigeria Naval Headquarters Logistic Command, Oghara, Delta State, during his 2016 annual shore facility inspection visit to the command. He also said that, “the visit has afforded him the opportunity of meeting and dialoguing with the officers and ratings of the command with a view to boosting their morale and performances.”

He also said that one of the objectives of the visit was to afford him “the opportunity for on the spot inspection and assessment of completed and ongoing projects in the command”, adding that the projects were for the interest of the command and its civilian neighbors who he enjoined to live peaceably and harmoniously with one another.

Some of the projects visited at the command by the CNS, include several staff quarters blocks and a medical centre. He was accompanied in the inspection by the Flag Officer Commanding, Nigeria Naval Headquarters Logistics Command, Oghara, Rear Admiral Begory Elvees, Eyinna Ibe-Enwo, and other officers.