NASFAT elders charged on mentoring

By Haroon Balogun

The National Council of Elders (NCOE) of Nasirul Lahi-L-Fatih Society, NASFAT, have been charged to be role models and mentors to the younger ones in the society and Islam in general.

Presenting a paper at a three-day strategic retreat aimed at repositioning the pace setting Islamic organization held at Equity Resort Hotel, Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State recently, renowned Islamic cleric and lecturer, Dr. Saheed Timehin identified three major roles of elders in an Islamic organization which according to him were role modeling, mentoring and multiplying.

He said knowledge, discipline, patience, wisdom among others were qualities which would enhance the abilities of the elders to play their roles.

In his welcome address, the Chairman NASFAT National Council of Elders, Alhaji Yunus Soliu said the motive for the retreat themed: “Need for a Paradigm shift” was the desire to make the Society meet the demands of the teeming members, as well as the expectations of its stakeholders.

Alhaji Soliu told the delegates to maximize the period to address basic issues such as effective communication between the headquarters and the branches, improvement in the quality of weekly Asalatu, adding the significant value, well structured youth development and succession plan among others. He charged the elders to become key drivers in bringing about changes in various endeavours to accomplish NASFAT’s mission.

In his goodwill messages, the President of the society Engr. Kamil Yomi Bolarinwa tasked the delegates on the need to rededicate themselves to the ideals of NASFAT.