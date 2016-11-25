N-Delta ministers condemn killing of NSCDC officials

By Emma Amaize

WARRI—THE Niger Delta Ministers Peace Forum, NDMPF, yesterday, condemned the cold-blooded murder of four members of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Tuesday, in Rivers State by unknown gunmen.

The group, in a statement by the facilitator, Bishop Duke Akpososo, said: “NDMPF is at complete loss as to the reason behind the killing of these innocent security men, who are possibly our tribesmen carrying out their civic responsibility.

“We urge the perpetrators of this heinous crime against humanity to own up and repent of their failed mission. Killing our own tribesmen, our fellow Niger-Deltans, in the name of the struggle is nothing, but a misconceived, misdirected vision and mission, standing upside down.”