Moses: My dream is to play for Barca

Victor Moses remembers with difficulties his infancy and the tragic death of his parents. The now Chelsea player, wanted by Barcelona, indicated that his escape to England “was a long journey, really tough. What I wanted was to arrive, to work hard and to become a professional footballer.”

He adds that “now I can thank God for everything that has happened. My dream has become a reality and if I continue in the same way I think I can achieve my dream one day of playing for Barcelona.” They were quotes recorded a few years ago which now take on more significance.

Moses says that “when I was a kid I didn’t have shoes, but that didn’t stop us playing football.” The winger, who Barça see as a right-back, who sought asylum in England has since returned to Nigeria to represent his country.

“When I was there, everyone was supporting Chelsea,” he explained. “It was good to meet fans dressed in Chelsea shirts with my name on the back. The same happened when I went to Liberia. In Africa everyone likes the Premier League.”