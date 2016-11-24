Mobil partners Inner Wheel on empowerment of female artisans in Lagos  

By Josephine Agbonkhese

The livelihoods of over 50 female artisans were boosted recently in Lagos as Inner Wheel District 911 Nigeria in conjunction with Mobil Nigeria Limited trained and empowered them with work tools.

The beneficiaries who were trained in various skills including bead-making, interior decoration, fashion designing, make-up artistry, catering, to mention but few, all received some of the latest equipment required for professional practice.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony which held at the Inner Wheel Vocational Centre where the six-week intensive training took place, Chairperson, IW District 911 Nigeria, Mrs Wemimo Olasanya, explained that the gesture was the organisations’ modest response to the economic situation in the country.

In her opening remark, Olasanya praised the participants for their unique passion towards knowledge acquisition and also urged that they remained dedicated to their jobs.

Above all, she emphasized the need to make good use of the work tools supplied to them for start-ups and warned against the sale or misuse of the equipment.

Also speaking in gratitude, one of the beneficiaries simply identified as Mrs Opara, who received a sewing machine, said: “I thank God I participant in this programme. Despite the short period the programme was conducted, I learned so many things I couldn’t have learned as an apprentice elsewhere. I was taught both practical and theory from the resource persons.”

Another participant, a young man from Cross-River State and only male in the group, Igri Christopher, who trained as a caterer, was equally elated as he got an oven for baking. To him, “It is a dream made possible as I have been empowered in training and equipped with tools to work.”