Mikel: I could leave Chelsea in January

Chelsea midfielder John Mikel Obi has hinted he may leave the Premier League club in the January transfer window.

Mikel, 29, has been at the Blues for 10 years and is their second longest-serving player behind captain John Terry – but is yet to play this season.

“I will keep doing my best and ready for when called up upon,” he said. “We will see what happens in January.”

Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr said Mikel is being punished for representing his country at this summer’s Rio Olympics.

With Mikel as captain, Nigeria won Bronze at the Games in Brazil and he said the medal is something he would “not trade for anything”.

Since arriving at Stamford Bridge in 2006 for a fee of £16m, Mikel has won two Premier League titles, four FA Cups, the Champions League and the Europa League.

However, he has fallen out of favour this season under new manager Antonio Conte.

“I have never been a guy who made excuses in life, I never shy away from my responsibilities,” Mikel told BBC World Service Sport.

“I have to keep training hard and make sure I change the manager’s mind. I have been professional, I train and work everyday with the team and I hope one day I will get to play.

“I have written my name in the history of this football club and I have won loads of trophies. I have played close to 400 game and have no single regret.

“I still want to win more and help the team. Players move on in life but I am relaxed about January. I will speak to the club find the best solution.”