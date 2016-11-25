Breaking News
Mikel gets N66m a week offer from Chinese club

Super Eagles captain, John Obi Mikel has been offered $212,000 a week (about N66m official rate) by Chinese club Shanghai SIPG.

The offer according to owngoalnigeria.com was made to the player’s agent after the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Algeria. Mikel has been frozen out by Chelsea coach Antonio Conte despite being in a rich physical form. He has been linked to a move in January to French club Marseille.

Mikel is now faced with the choice of taking the huge pay or settle for the former UEFA Champions League champions, where he faces a pay cut.

Nigeria's John Obi Mikel reacts during the Rio 2016 Olympic Games men's football semifinal match against Germany at the Corinthains Arena in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on August 17, 2016. / AFP PHOTO

Shanghai SIPG is rated third in terms of wealth and revenue in the Chinese league and the club is currently managed by former Chelsea coach Andre Villas-Boas. It also has Sven Goran Erikson former England coach in the management team.

Last season Mikel turned down a move to Shanghai Shenhua, which currently have in its squad, former Super Eagles striker Obafemi Martins who is living large in China.

 


