Messi set for Celtic return

Lionel Messi looks set to return for Barcelona’s Champions League trip to Celtic on Wednesday after overcoming a sickness bug that forced the Argentine to miss Barca’s 0-0 draw with Malaga on Saturday.

Messi was forced to pull out of Barca’s matchday squad just hours before kick-off and the Spanish champions paid a heavy price as the stalemate saw Luis Enrique’s men fall four points behind Real Madrid at the top of La Liga.

Messi returned to training on Monday and looks set to start in Glasgow along with Luis Suarez, who was suspended for Malaga’s visit to the Camp Nou.

Barca lead Group C by two points from Manchester City with just a point needed from their final two games enough to secure qualification for the last 16.