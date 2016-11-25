Man stabs neighbour in manhood

A 32-year-old man, Obed Fwoms, was, yesterday, arraigned in an Ikeja Magistrate’s Court for allegedly stabbing his neighbour, Emeka Ofoke, on his manhood.

Fwoms, a resident of Awori in Dopemu, Agege, Ikeja, is standing trial on a charge of wounding and similar acts.

The prosecutor, Inspector Nwosu George, told the court that the accused committed the offence on November 17 at his residence.

He said Ofoke had challenged Fwoms for breaking the ceiling of their residence to connect electricity without informing other neighbours. An argument ensued and Fwoms brought out a knife and stabbed Ofoke.

Magistrate M. O. Osinbajo granted the accused N100,000 bail with two sureties, who must be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

Magistrate Osinbajo then fixed hearing for December 19.