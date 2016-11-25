Man defiles neighbour’s 3-yr-old daughter

A 26-year-old man, Emeka Utomi, was, yesterday, arraigned in an Ikeja Chief Magistrate’s Court in Lagos for allegedly defiling his neighbour’s three-year-old daughter, even as one Matthew Mbam, 21, was docked at same court for allegedly defiling a 12-year-old girl.

The prosecutor, Simeon Inuoha, told the court that the accused called the girl into his room, inserted his finger into her vagina and was caught in the act by one of the co-tenants.

Chief Magistrate B. O. Osunsanmi granted the accused N300,000 bail with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case till January 30, 2017 for mention.

Similarly, for allegedly defiling a 12-year-old girl, Mbam, according to Inuoha, invited his victim into his room under the pretext of sending her on an errand and defiled her.

He was granted N300,000, with two sureties in like sum, and the case adjourned to January 23, 2017 for mention.