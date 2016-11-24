Madonna calls for privacy after son’s arrest

Madonna has released a statement asking for privacy in the wake of her son Rocco Ritchie’s arrest for possession of marijuana.

The 16-year-old son of Madonna and Guy Ritchie was arrested earlier this week after he was allegedly caught with the drug in his rucksack in Primrose Hill, London, after neighbours called police when they spotted him “smoking or doing drugs” in the area.

Now, the ‘Like a Virgin’ hitmaker, 58, has released a statement calling for “respect” and “privacy” whilst the matter is dealt with.

She said: “I love my son very much. I will do whatever I can to give him the support that he needs, and I ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

The news of Madonna’s support for her son comes after it was previously reported that Rocco had become “well-known figure” in the area and could often be seen “acting suspiciously”.

A source said: “Rocco has become a well-known figure in the neighbourhood and not for the right reasons. He’s been repeatedly seen acting suspiciously.

“This incident was the final straw. Local residents are fed up with him acting in this manner and called the police.”

According to sources, Rocco was sat on a wall with a friend when police approached them and the officials noticed traces of cannabis on his clothes.

A Scotland Yard spokesman said: “A 16-year-old has been arrested for possession of cannabis. He was bailed and dealt with by Camden Borough’s Youth Offending Team.”

He is said to have been dealt with under the Triage system, which aims to ensure young people who are arrested for low level offences for the first time are diverted out of the criminal justice system with the use of restorative practice.

As a result, it is not thought he will get a criminal record but may have to attend a number of workshops.