LFZ boss’ murder: Lagos sets up 5 resettlement c’ttees

By Monsur Olowoopejo

Lagos State government yesterday inaugurated five different resettlement committees, aimed at ending the long run differences between residents of communities where Lekki Free Zone, LFZ, is located and the state government.

The committees were inaugurated for Abomiti zone, Lekki Coastal zone, Yegunda zone, Lekki-Epe zone and Abejoye zone, a major spot where the confrontation between the security officials and the residents occurred.

The committee inauguration came a year after the pioneer Managing Director of Lekki Worldwide Investment Limited, LWIL, Mr. Tajudeen Disu, who was shut in Lekki while pacifying residents of the axis who were allegedly engaging security officials within the axis.

Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, Mr. Rotimi Ogunleye, who inaugurated the committees at the Secretariat, Ikeja, said that the essence of the committees was to foster mutual relationship between communities and the state government.

He added that the essence of the committee was to ensure a hitch free delivery of the LFZ project as a vehicle for industrial for industrial development in the state.

It would be recalled that due to the crisis, a tribunal of inquiry was inaugurated and the government White paper on the report was released eight months ago.