Leicester table £16m for Ndidi

English Premier League champions, Leicester City have tabled a £16 million bid for Nigerian midfielder Wilfred Ndidi.

Ndidi is currently on the books of Belgian club KRC Genk.

The Belgian club want £20 million for the Nigeria international but the Foxes fully expect to complete a deal early in the January transfer window and are holding out for a little bit less money.

The 19-year-old Ndidi is viewed as one of the brightest prospects in Belgian football and Genk know they are facing a losing battle to keep him.

Ndidi, who is also an integral member of Gernot Rohr’s new-look Super Eagles, is according to the Daily Mail believed to be the replacement for N’Golo Kante at Leicester.

Following Kante’s departure to Chelsea, the Leicester City manager, Claudio Raniero, brought in midfielder Nampalys Mendy in a £13 million deal last summer, but he has been restricted to just one Premier League appearance so far due to a troublesome ankle injury.