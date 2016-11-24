Leadership challenge not peculiar to Nigeria — UTOMI

Founder of Centre for Values and Leadership, CVL, Prof. Pat Utomi, has said leadership challenge was not peculiar to Nigeria, but an African problem.

Utomi, who spoke at the reunion of Jacksonites, Alumni Association of Department of Mass Communication, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, in Lagos, noted that the living condition of most vulnerable Nigerians had not changed, despite promises made by the present administration.

‘’Collapse of leadership is pan-African. Every part of our lives is challenged, therefore, we all have a duty to lend our shoulders to the next generation to stand on,’’ Prof. Utomi said.

He noted that since the fall of global oil prices, life had been tough for the average Nigerian, adding that with economic hardship, Nigerians had continued to blame the leadership.

The reunion party, which came almost 30 years after a homecoming in 1987 at Nsukka, featured a Meet and Greet, parade of year groups and motivational talk by Prof. Utomi, who is a Mass Communication graduate of 1977.

Jacksonite personalities w