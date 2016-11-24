Lagos residents express mixed feelings over cancellation of monthly environmental sanitation

Some Lagos residents on Thursday expressed mixed feelings over the cancellation of the monthly sanitation exercise by the state government, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The residents stated their feelings in interviews with NAN.

Those who supported the government`s decision said that it would give people time to go about their economic activities on the last Saturday of the month.

However, people who opposed the decision said the cancellation could result in making the environment dirtier than the present situation.

NAN further reports that the government had announced the cancellation after the weekly State Executive Council meeting on Wednesday.

Mr Steve Ayorinde, Commissioner for Information and Strategy, who announced the cancellation, said it was no more appropriate to lock down the state for three hours, in a 24-hour economy like Lagos.

He added the restriction of movements no more suited the state’s economy, saying the government would instead look at other innovative and more holistic ways of improving the environment.

Mr Morufu Adelaja, a member of Igbogila Residents Association, Ipaja, said the government’s action was a step in the right direction.

“We are happy with the decision because what it means is that we would no longer be forced to stay at home to clean our environment.

“The former restriction affected us a lot; we could not attend to businesses and other matters for three hours. This is indeed great news, ‘’ he said.

Adelaja, however, urged residents not to take the cancellation for granted, urging them to keep their surroundings clean all the time.

Mr Emeka Ude, a trader at the Aregbesola Market, Iyana-Ipaja, said the cancellation of the exercise would have great impacts on businesses in Lagos.

He said the man-hours and money lost to the restriction was much, saying the action would further promote economic activities in the state.

“The cancellation is good for us. We can now attend to our customers on time and make more money. That does not mean we will now neglect the cleaning of our environment.

“The cancellation is good,’’ he said.

Mr Bariyu Kazeem, an engineer in Ayobo, said the restriction was demeaning and was an affront on the rights of the residents to unhindered movements.

“At least, the cancellation will remove this bad stereotype. We can now move freely and still clean our environment,’’ he said.

Mrs Catherine Adesuwa, a teacher, however, faulted the cancellation, saying that it would take Lagos back to the era of filth.

She said Lagosians were busy people and that some people needed to be restricted before they could clean their neighbourhoods.

“ The restriction came because Lagos was dirty, people would not clear their refuse or drains.

“While it lasted, the results were great. Now that we are cancelling it, are we not going back to those filthy days,’’ she wondered?