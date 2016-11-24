Lagos bye-election: INEC trains 3,440 corps members

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Lagos has commenced a three-day training of 3,440 corps members for the forthcoming Dec. 3 bye-election in the Ifako-Ijaiye Federal Constituency in Lagos State.

Mr John Item, Director/Administrative Secretary, the Electoral Institute of INEC in Abuja, gave this figure in an interview on Thursday, during the inspection tour of the training locations in Lagos.

Irem said the corps members were drawn from five local government areas of the state which include: Agege, Alimosho, Ikeja, Oshodi/Isolo and Ifako-Ijaiye Local Governments, where the election would hold.

According to him, the corps members, alongside INEC staff in neighbouring local governments, would serve as Presiding Officers across the 335 Polling Units and 687 Voting Points in the constituency.

He said: “NYSC members should know they are on national service and this is the test of their national commitment.

“It is not all the corps members that are privileged to participate in this kind of service, so, it is an opportunity for those chosen to prove their commitment to national service.

“We are expecting 3,440 corps members drawn across five local government areas in the state, but at the end of it, we will deploy 3,190, the excess are to serve as reserves.’’

He charged INEC staff and other poll officers to protect the image of the commission in the election by adhering to the ethics of the job.

“Everywhere I go, I keep telling INEC staff that they are the custodians of the electoral process.

“The constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has charged INEC with the responsibility of conducting, organising and supervising elections.

“As many of our staff that are involved in the process in whatever capacity, the entire process, whether success or otherwise, will be charged on them.

“If the election fails, nobody will say any other stakeholder failed, nobody will say NYSC members failed, nobody will say university lecturers have failed, they always say INEC has failed.

“Let everyone protect the image of INEC and make sure the commission is not brought into disrepute. Let’s be careful so as not to dent the image of the commission.

“We must not take anything for granted. Let’s rise up to the occasion,’’ the director said.

He appealed to the academics that would be involved in collation and announcement of results to know that the responsibility was enormous.

Irem, also advised all stakeholders, politicians and their supporters to cooperate with INEC.

Meanwhile, Mr Clement Oha, the Administrative Secretary of INEC in Lagos State, said that the commission had also commenced the training of Assistant Presiding Officers simultaneously, to ensure a successful poll.

Oha revealed that the commission decided to hold the training in four locations in the state to prevent overcrowding and easy training.

The INEC boss, however, charged the corps members to be punctual, honest and neutral in the discharge of their responsibilities on election day.

According to him, Nigerians and the international community are watching the conduct of the commission in delivering a free and fair election, hence all poll officers should be careful.

Six political parties would contest in the poll, including Action Alliance (AA), Alliance for Democracy (AD), African Democratic Party (ADC), All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Mr Elijah Adewale, who represented the constituency in the House of Representatives, died in Abuja on July 20.