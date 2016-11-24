Kanye West is ‘broken and lost’

An unnamed family member thinks Kanye West is “broken, lost and hurt” and says he is always “sensitive” around the holiday season.

The 39-year-old rapper – who has children North, three, and Saint, 11 months, with wife Kim Kardashian West – was hospitalised due to exhaustion earlier this week, and insiders say he is always “highly sensitive” at this time of year because it is approaching Thanksgiving and Christmas, and the anniversary of his beloved mother Donda’s death.

And Kanye’s heartache, combined with the pressure of his career and his wife’s recent ordeal when she was robbed at gunpoint, have led to him experiencing a meltdown.

The unnamed relative told the DailyMail.com: “Any time around the holidays is tough for him, he is an only child.

“But he was very close to his mom, so this time of year… it’s really difficult.

“Then on top of it, everything that happened with Kim in Paris, the build up to it is a lot, it’s a lot of pressure.

“Kanye is highly sensitive and highly protective of certain things which doesn’t help.

“But people are so used to seeing him as a performer or as an icon, they don’t see him as a normal person.

“And really he is just like we all are, broken and lost and hurt, we all are made of different fragments as human beings.

“With too much pressure it bursts and right now with everything hurting for him Kanye has burst.”

The relative admitted the death of Kanye’s 98-year-old grandfather, Portwood Williams, three years ago also still weighs heavily on the ‘Famous’ rapper.

They added: “Some of the people he really connects with are not here any more which hurts.

“If you think Kanye is brilliant, well the apple didn’t fall far from the tree, his mother was a top educator, his grandfather was smart as hell, was a community activist, he has a statue in Oklahoma, there’s a long line of high achievers in the family.

“But a lot of these big influences in Kanye’s life are no longer here.”

And the anonymous family member also thinks the ‘Only One’ hitmaker’s strong self-belief can lead to him piling too much pressure on himself.

They said: “Kanye has a lot that he wants to accomplice, which is admirable, but you also have to learn how to balance it.

“But he is committed to the game of winning. He really believes he can do anything, he really believes that. That’s powerful, but to a fault.”

Kanye is expected to remain in hospital during Thanksgiving on Thursday (24.11.16).