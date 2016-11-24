Jigawa approves billions of naira projects in various sectors

By Aliyu Dangida

DUTSE- As part of its determination and commitment towards improving water supply in both urban and rural areas across the state, Jigawa state government has approved the rehabilitation of Ringim town water supply scheme at N137.6m

The state commissioner of information, youth, sports and culture, Alhaji Bala Ibrahim Mamser disclosed this to newsmen shortly after the end of bi-weekly executive council meeting held at government house Dutse, said project is to be executed under the supervision of Ministry of water Resources.

The State Executive council has according to the commissioner considered and approved the additional works at Kazaure mini Stadium as authorised by the last administration to the tune of N128.5m to Messrs H&M Nigeria LTD.

Speaking he said- “The council is directing the contractor to prepare the handing over for subsequent commissioning of the project to enable the Kazaure community utilise the sporting facility”.

Alhaji Bala explained that they have ratified the executive approval granted for the contract awarded of the following projects in the Ministry of Health:-Renovation/Improvement of Ringim General Hospital awarded to Messrs Mashasha Investment and Company LTD at the sum of N87.8m.

“Renovation/Improvement of Babura General Hospital at the cost of N86.8m awarded to Baban Doki General Enterprises Nigeria LTD.”

Others include Completion of Lassa wards at Ebola Centre, Rasheed Shekoni Specialist Hospital, Dutse awarded to Messrs S.U.B General Ventures LTD at sum of N8.5m. Supply of HIV/AIDS Testing Kits at the sum of N19.9m awarded to Messrs Gidan Adede General Enterprises LTD.

Rehabilitation of burnt Hostel at School of Health Technology, Jahun awarded to Messrs Al-Kasamjannah Nigeria LTD at the sum of N13.9m.

He said the council has considered and approved the construction of 29no solar powered water supply schemes and 140no Hand Pumps across the state at the sum of (N178.7m and N76.8m respectively to various contractors as submitted by the Ministry of Water Resources.

The Executive Council has approved the award of contracts to the tune of N1.4b for the 2nd, 3rd and 4th quarter of 2014 UBEC/SUBEB matching grant for the constructions and rehabilitation works, purchase of Class Room Funiture in Primary and Junior Secondary Schools across the state.