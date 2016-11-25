Itsekiri graduates hail Chevron’s appointment of Brikins as GM PGPA

By John Egbokhan

The National Association of Itsekiri Graduates (NAIG) has hailed the appointment of Mr. Esimaje Brikins as the new General Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs of Chevron Nigeria Limited. He is the first person from the host community of the oil firm to hold such a top office,

In a statement signed by its President, Edema Collins, the body said the oil and gas firm has put a round peg in round hole by appointing Brikins, who it described as a sound, intelligent and thoroughbred professional, with an interesting personality.

‘’We also wish to commend CNL for appointing Esimaje Brikins as the new GM PGPA. We believe that this will go a long way to strengthen the relationship between the firm and and her host communities.