Iniesta eyes Clasico return after knee injury

Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta returned to training on Friday following a month out with a knee injury and is hopeful of playing in next month’s Clasico, the Spanish champions said.

Iniesta, 32, suffered knee ligament damage in a 3-2 win at Valencia on October 22, but the former Spain star is in line to feature against bitter rivals Real Madrid next Saturday after it was initially feared he could be sidelined for months.

The midfielder has started just three league games for Barcelona this season as Luis Enrique’s side trail leaders Real by four points after 12 matches.

The Catalan giants face a tricky assignment away to fifth-placed Real Sociedad on Sunday, with Barca seeking a first league win at Anoeta since 2007.

Turkey international Arda Turan is also unlikely to make the trip to San Sebastian after he missed training due to a fever