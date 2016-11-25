INC demands withdrawal of Urhobo quit notice to Ijaw

*Urhobo group deplores 14-day ultimatum to Ijaw

*Panic over alleged shooting of 4 persons by navy

By Emma Amaize

WARRI- IJAW National Congress, INC, the umbrella body of the Ijaw people nationwide, last night, demanded the withdrawal of the 14 –day quit notice issued Ijaw indigenes resident in Udu Kingdom, Udu Local Government Area, Delta State, in the interest of peaceful co-existence between the two ethnic nationalities.

In a statement signed by the national president, Chief Boma Obuoforibo, INC, also called on the the Government of Delta State to, as a matter of urgency, “step up their intervention to restore normalcy in Udu Local Government Area and douse the feverish tension in the area.”

INC spoke just as Urhobo youths under the auspices of Udu Youth Council, UYC, Udu, yesterday, rejected the call by the Urhobo Progress Union, UPU, Youth Wing, Udu chapter, on Ijaw indigenes living in the area to vacate latest today (Friday).

The Ijaw group said: “Government should take far reaching steps, including where necessary imposition of a dusk to dawn curfew in Udu and parts of Warri South West Local Government Areas of Delta State to prevent total breakdown of law and order in these areas.”

“We call on the Delta State Government to take their intervention to resolve the age long communal boundary dispute to its logical conclusion. The INC note the setting up of previous Commissions of Inquiry into the land dispute between Ogbe-Ijoh, Isaba, Diebiri and Aladja communities such as the Justice Azinge panel of 1996, Justice Nwulu Panel of 2009 and the present Prof. Ekoko panel

“The INC appeals to Urhobo traditional rulers and other leaders to prevail on their people to maintain peace and compliment government and stakeholders’ effort towards restoring peace to the affected areas. We equally call on Ijaw youths to remain calm and stay in their enclaves and not take laws into their hands.

“The INC calls on Urhobos living in Ijaw land to be calm. We assure them of their security to go about their business without fear of molestation,” it said.

The group added: “The INC also call on the communities concerned to adhere to the rule of law by taking their grievances to the appropriate avenues for resolution rather than taking laws into their hands.”

“While appreciating the role been played by the media in reporting events arising from the clashes between the communities concerned, we strongly advise against sensational reports that are capable of adding to the already tense situation,” it said.

INC observed that the controversial ultimatum was handed down by Urhobo youths through their leader in Udu Kingdom during the visit of the President General of the Urhobo Progressive Union (UPU), Chief Joe Omene to Aladja town.

“While responding to the ultimatum of the Urhobo youths to Ijaws resident in Udu Kingdom to evacuate their land, Chief Omene fuelled their agitation when he was reported to have said: ‘…The declaration of war on Aladja village by Isaba and Ogbe-Ijoh is a war against the entire Urhobo nation.’

“This statement is not only careless but insensitive to the multi-ethnic nature of our society. The INC initially thought Chief Omene was quoted out of context and had waited for him to refute the report which he failed to do up to this moment with other leaders of Udu Kingdom reaffirming the ultimatum .

“The last report the INC has is that Ijaws are now moving massively out of Udu Kingdom and other parts of Urhobo land in Delta State to their hometowns and temporary places of abode,” the apex Ijaw body asserted.

However, UYC in a statement by Freeborn Ovwemejepha and others, said: “Udu Youths (Urhobo) are not at war with their Ijaw neighbors or anybody.”

“Udu youths sue for peace and call on all especially our Ijaw neighbours residing in Udu to go about their normal businesses while also calling on Government and all relevant authorities to do the needful by providing adequate security in the affected areas.

“Government should ensure that the Ayama and Epame people are relocated back to their various communities.

“Government should rebuild the communities and resettle the Ayama and Epame people as they are now Internally Displaced People (IDP),” they said.

According to the assembly: “We also call on Government, NEMA and other bodies to provide relief materials for the Ayama and Epame people as Internally Displaced People (IDP).

“We call on all Isaba and Ogbe-Ijoh people, who have forcefully occupied Epame and Ayama communities of Udu local government area to immediately evacuate to enable the Epame and Ayama people to go back to their homes,” the group added.

It noted: “Udu people (Urhobo) have a long standing relationship with their Ogbe-Ijoh and Isaba (Ijaw) neighbors and have been living in harmony and would continue to live peacefully.”

The group asserted: “We call on all Udu Youths to remain calm and peaceful. As for hoodlums who may take advantage of the situation in Udu to cause mayhem and criminalities, please you are warned to desist as UYC will make the area unsafe for you.”

“We urge the drum-beaters of war because of their selfish interests to have a rethink and channel their energies to productive ideologies as crisis will not yield any positive outcome. The case of the tribal war between the Hutsy and Tutsy of Rwanda is still very fresh in our memory.” UYC said.

Meanwhile, there was fresh anxiety in Warri, yesterday, over a report that men of the Nigeria Navy Ship, NNS Delta, allegedly shot four persons at Sand Field 2, opposite Navy Base, Warri, while testing their weapons.

Vanguard could not independently confirm the claim from naval authorities, last night.