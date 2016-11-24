Ijaw indigenes flee Urhoboland as tension rises

By Emma Amaize, Jimitota Onoyume & Egufe Yafugborhi

WARRI—HUNDREDS of Ijaw natives from Delta, Edo, Ondo and Bayelsa states residing in Aladja and other Urhobo communities in Udu Local Government Area, Delta State, have started relocating from the localities, as anxiety mounts over the 14-day quit ultimatum given to them by Urhobo Progress Union, UPU, Youth Wing, Udu chapter, over alleged kidnap of some Urhobo people.

Vanguard learned that despite the peace efforts by the Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, UPU, youth wing, and other groups, Ijaw residents in Udu communities have felt unsafe since November 17 when the ultimatum was issued and started packing their belongings in the last two days to avoid possible reprisal.

Though the president of Federated Youth of Isaba Kingdom, Ogugu Moses, denied that his people were the aggressors, he said in a statement: “On November 1, 2016, we, the people of Isaba Kingdom, released one female and six males of Aladja alive to Nigerian Navy, Army and Chairman, Delta State Waterways and Land Security Committee, Chief Boro Opudu.”

He claimed that Aladja people attacked and burnt Ayama and Pamie, two Isaba communities, on November 10, 11 and 12, and the seven persons released by Isaba people to government security agencies were strangers found in their territory during the offensive.

However, Urhobo youth leaders insisted, on Tuesday, that the whereabouts of four natives taken hostage by Isaba people were unknown and demanded their release before they would attend any peace meeting with their Ijaw counterparts.

They claimed that Ijaw youths were the ones that occupied Ayama and Epama, two Urhobo settlements, because some alleged Ijaw oil thieves were prevented from using Ayama as a bunkering route.

IYC Chairman, Ogulagha Kingdom, Burutu area, Mr Doubra Okotete, who commented on the development, said: “There is serious tension in Udu right now as Ijaw people are leaving Udu Kingdom because of the inability of the state government to handle the dispute promptly.”

He also wondered why the President-General of UPU, Chief Joe Omene, should support the ultimatum by UPU, Udu Youth Wing, saying: “It is like pouring fuel into fire instead of fighting to quench the fire. There is serious tension all over. People have started packing out of their homes and relocating to other areas. Some youths have been breaking into people’s houses and doing away with their property and so many crimes are being committed by Udu youths, having created the atmosphere for crime to take place.

“Governor Ifeanyi Okowa should sit up, as a matter of urgency, and prevail on Udu Kingdom and the Urhobo generally to put a stop to the current situation before it develops into an ethnic crisis.”

Meanwhile, Izon Council of Elders in Delta State has expressed worry over the growing tension generated by the two weeks ultimatum by Urhobo youths of Udu Local Government Area, asking Ijaws resident in the locality to relocate or face reprisal attacks.

The Ijaw elders, also known as Izon Okosu-Otu, in a statement by its Chairman, Chief Bare Etolor, expressed the concern following separate affirmation of the Udu youths’ ultimatum by Chief Joe Omene, President-General of Urhobo Progress Union, UPU, and Union of Udu Communities led by Chief Steve Sokoh.

Chief Omene said: “The declaration of war on Udu villages by Isaba was a war against the entire Urhobo nation.” On their part, Udu leaders, in a statement by Chief Sokoh, said they stood by their youths on the self-help quit notice to Ijaws which could implode into an ethnic war if not resolved before the ultimatum expires, end of November..

In a related development, founding National Secretary, INC, Pastor Power Aginighan, has appealed to Urhobo and Ijaw in Aladja, Udu Local Government Area and Ogbe Ijoh communities in Warri South West Local Government Area in Delta State, to evolve a peaceful approach towards resolving whatever differences that gave rise to the recent hostilities between the two ethnic groups.

Aginighan, in a statement yesterday in Port Harcourt, enjoined elders of the ethnic groups to intervene with a view to finding enduring peace, stressing that the two ethnic groups had lived peacefully over the years.