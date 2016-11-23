Ijaw indigenes flee Urhobo land as tension rises

By Emma Amaize

WARRI- HUNDREDS of Ijaw natives from Delta, Edo, Ondo and Bayelsa states residing at Aladja and other Urhobo communities in Udu Local Government Area, Delta State, have started relocating from the localities, as anxiety shoots up over the 14-day quit ultimatum slammed on them by the Urhobo Progress Union, UPU, Youth Wing, Udu chapter, over alleged kidnap of Urhobo people.

Vanguard learned that despite the peace efforts by the Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, UPU, youth wing, and other groups, Ijaw residents in Udu communities feel unsafe since November 17 when the ultimatum was issued and started packing bag and baggage in the last two days to avoid possible hostile response.

Though the president of Federated Youth of Isaba kingdom, Ogugu Moses, denied that his people were the aggressors, he said in a statement: “On the 11th of November 2016, we the people of Isaba Kingdom released one female and six males of Aladja indigenes alive to Nigeria Navy, Army and Chairman, Delta State Waterways and Land Security Committee, Chief Boro Opudu.”

He claimed that Aladja people attacked and burnt Ayama and Pamie, two Isaba communities on 10th, 11th and 12th of November and the seven persons released by Isaba people to government security agencies were strangers found in their territory during the offensive.

However, Urhobo youth leaders insisted on Tuesday that the whereabouts of four natives taken hostage by Isaba people were unknown and demanded their release before they would attend any peace meeting with their Ijaw counterparts.

They insisted that Ijaw youths were the ones that occupied Ayama and Epama, two Urhobo settlements becausesome Ijaw oil thieves were prevented from using Ayama as a bunkering route.

IYC chair, Ogulagha kingdom, Burutu area, Mr Doubra Okotete, who corroborated our findings, said: “There is serious tension in Udu right now as Ijaw people are leaving Udu kingdom because of the inability of the state government to handle the dispute promptly.”

He also wondered why the president general of UPU, Chief Joe Omene, should support such an ultimatum by UPU, Udu youth wing, saying: “It is like pouring fuel into fire instead of fighting to quench the fire.”

He said: “There is serious tension all over…people have started packing out of their houses and relocating to other areas. Some youths have been engaged in breaking into people’s houses and doing away with their properties and so many crimes are being committed by Udu youths, having created the space for crimes to take place.”

His words: “Governor Okowa should sit up, as a matter of urgency, and prevail on the Udu Kingdom by extension the Urhobo to put a stop to the current situation before it develops into an ethnic crisis.”

“The current situation is solvable if only the government is sincere and willing to make peace. Ijaw People are currently moving out of Udu kingdom, leaving their houses and properties. For those thousands of people moving out, what do you think will be their reaction to other innocent Urhobo sons and daughters living and doing businesses within their own areas, be it offshore or onshore,” he said.

Okotete, however added: “The ijaw nation is not ready and would never go into crisis with our brothers of the Urhobo nation because what we share as a people are far more than what should tear us apart or break our long-aged relationship. Therefore, I call on Urhobo Leaders in all strata to live up to expectations by prevailing on the Udu kingdom to reconsider its decision and douse the already raised tension.”