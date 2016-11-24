Ijaw ex-warlords meet today over Aladja, Ogbe-Ijoh, Isaba crisis

By Emma Amaize

WARRI- A coalition of Ijaw militant leaders drawn from Delta, Rivers, Bayelsa , Edo and Ondo states has scheduled a meeting for today (Thursday) to take a common decision on the 14-day ultimatum issued Ijaw indigenes residing in Udu Local Government Area, an Urhobo territory in Delta State by Urhobo youths.

The group in a statement by “Gen” Kemepade James (Delta) and others asserted that the peaceful moves by Ijaw leaders to resolve the impasse should not taken as a sign of weakness, warning that they would not fold their hands and watch when things were assuming a different dimension.

The statement read: “Our attention have been drawn to the 14-day ultimatum issued the Ijaw living in Udu local government area of Delta state to vacate or face its wrath by the UPU chairman, Comrade Sunday Subi of the youth wing, Udu chapter.”

“As former warlords in the Niger Delta and from Ijaw extraction, we cannot continue to fold our hands when things are seemingly taking different dimension.

“It would be recalled that since the ultimatum was issued, the Urhobo leadership, both the youth wing and the elders have not taken any urgent and responsible step to stem the tide.

“We are also aware that the Ijaw are massively packing out of Udu local government area with Comrade Subi and his people still insisting that Ijaw should vacate its land. Series of meetings have been held as it has continually remained deadlocked.

“It is so saddening to note that while we, as former militant leaders, agitated for the collective emancipation of the entire Niger Delta region, the Urhobo are trying to challenge Ijaw to conflict,” it said.

The group stated: “Our people are doing well by massively packing out of Udu in order to set the records straight, the Urhobo have made their position known to the world through its ultimatum. Against this backdrop, we want to also come out with our decision.”

“It is in line with the enumerated issues that we, the former warlords drawn from Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Edo and Ondo states wish to take the step protect our people no matter what, hence there is going to be a meeting of Ijaw ex-militant generals on Friday, 24th November to take a resolution on this matter,” the group said.

It added: “We cannot be intimidated under any guise. We shall communicate our own position after our meeting.”

Ijaw youth burnt to death

Meanwhile, a youth, paternally from Isaba, an Ijaw community in Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta State, but maternally from Aladja, Urhobo town in Udu Local Government Area was burnt to death on Tuesday in Aladja for allegedly taking side with Isaba in the ongoing feud between the two communities.

A source said the victim was among the Ijaw youths abducted on Sunday night and Isaba people reportedly have raised dust over the unlawful killing of their son.

As fresh tension mounts over the killing, a youth leader from Ogbe-Ijoh, Mr Oromoni Nathaniel, has called for the release of Ogbe-Ijoh indigenes allegedly abducted in Udu.

He said the whereabouts of victims remain unknown five days after they were abducted at Ovwian in Udu area, adding: “Ijaw people living in Udu are not all indigenes of Isaba and Ogbe-Ijoh and going after innocent Ijaw people from other place in Udu, is an attempt to commandeer the properties of Ijaw people located in such place.”