Iheanacho’s chances at City slim, says Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has stated that young striker Kelechi Iheancho must have to make improvements to get a slot in his team.

This is just as Barcelona and Tottenham are said to be monitoring the situation with a view of making a move for the Super Eagles striker. He has started only three Premier League games

under Guardiola. With £27m Brazilian international Gabriel Jesus set to arrive in January, his opportunities will be limited further.

Leading scorer Sergio Aguero is at the top of the pecking order, with Guardiola preferring to play with a lone striker.

When asked what would have to happen to get the 20-year-old more first team opportunities, Guardiola said: “Change the coach maybe!

“Of course he deserves to play, but there are many, many others who deserve to play too.

“Our job is so uncomfortable for these kind of decisions.

“Normally when these guys don’t train good, when they are not nice guys with his team-mates, it doesn’t matter, but that is not the case with Kele.

“My advice is keep going, keep fighting, sooner or later everything is coming back, and of course he’s going to have his minutes,” he said.

“Until now he played good, but in the big teams sometimes that happens. You can play just 11 players and that’s all.”

Barcelona scouts are on the look out for Iheanacho. There is also an interest from Tottenham Hotspur.