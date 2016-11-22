Iginla gives Muslim acid victim N10m, sponsors her surgery

In continuation of his philanthropic gesture, Bro. Joshua iginla, the Senior Pastor of Champions Royal Assembly, Chikakore-Kubwa, Abuja has given additional N5 million to complete the N10 million promised to a Muslim acid victim, Jamila Yusuf, who was bathed with acid by her boyfriend.

Bro. Iginla announced his sponsorship of Jamila’s medical trip to India for a reconstruction surgery, including her brother and a Medical Doctor, Dr. Osamaojo Eghosa, who would accompany them.

The philanthropic pastor had earlier presented N5 million to Jamila and gave opportunity to those who might want to contribute to saving her life.

He had, however, said that he had the whole money and would complete it if enough money was not raised from people to complete it.

The Senior Pastor had also processed Jamila’s Passport and Medical Visa as well as Passports and Visas for her brother and Dr. Eghosa who are accompanying her.

The additional N5 million and the previous N5 million, which completed the N10 estimated Medical bill, Jamila’s Visa and those of her brother and Dr. Eghosa to India, were also displayed Live at the Church service on Sunday.

“I am told by medical Doctors they might stay in india for up to three months. About N900,000 came in from outside apart from the N5m that I gave.

“So bring another 10,000 U.S. dollars and four bail of N500 (N1 million) to make it N10 million. I was told someone from Abuja here donated 4,300 Rupees to that,” Bro. Iginla said.

“So by this week, they are travelling to India and when they come back, we will update you again to see what has been done.

“They have gotten the Visa and her brother’s and Doctor Eghosa’s who will accompany her there.

The money in Naira, Dollars and Rupees bills was publicly handed over to Jemila immediately at d Church.

Bro Joshua Iginla of Champions Royal Assembly, again, stressed that he did not know Jamila from anywhere but was only showing love to her.

He also emphasised that his gesture was not to convert Jamila from Islam to Christianity.

His words:

“I want to tell you that I don’t know our sister and I need to stress that the money I am giving her is not a bait to turn Jemila from Islam to Christian.

“That’s why we did not give her Bible and we are not stopping her from going back to Muslim when she comes back but we are saying women should be respected and protected.

“It is not about converting her but about who is my neighbour. My neighbour is the one who needs my help and who I can render help.

“This is just the little we can do to preach love to all human race whether Christian, Muslim, Hindu or any religion or tribe.

“It is still a problem in Nigeria to help people outside of your religion or tribe; it is a tradition to help only people from your tribe or religion,” he said.

Doctor Eghosa, explained that all arrangements had been concluded for Jamila and the team to leave for New Delhi, India.

“Through Papa, we have made arrangement with Fortis Hospital in New Delhi and will be leaving this week by the grace of God”

“She will have cosmetic approach for the neck and also surgery for the eyes and the cost will be about N10 million or more,” Dr. Eghosa said.

According to him, the team of Doctors to carry out the reconstruction surgery had been contacted and were set to carry out the surgery.

Bro. Iginla is synonymous with assisting people from all walks of life especially, widows, orphans and less-privileged.