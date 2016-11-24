Why Igbo are holding cultural festival in Lagos— Ohanaeze

…Igbo among world’s finest— Rally c’ttee Chair

By Clifford Ndujihe

TO chart a common front for Igbo people, irrespective of political, religious and other affiliations, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo will hold Igbo unity day and cultural festival in Lagos.

Billed for the National Stadium, Lagos, on November 26, the event is expected to attract governors of the five South-East states and those of Delta and Rivers that have Igbo-speaking people.

Speaking on the ceremony, members of the publicity committee led by Mr Ejike Metu, during a visit to the Lagos head office of Vanguard Newspapers, last week, said it is to ‘’bring Igbo together to show our culture, tradition, forge unity and promote speaking of the Igbo language to ensure it does not go into extinction.’’

“Igbos are disunited. We want to be together and end disunity and start speaking with one voice,’’ said Metu.

Meanwhile, as the carnival, tagged ‘Ndigbo Unity Rally’ holds, the Chairman of the Planning Committee, Chief Tobechukwu Ezeani has said the the rally “is propelled by consensus among all Igbos in Lagos and the diaspora that our spectacular cultural diversities must be harnessed as a showpiece of our strength in unity, and speed through oneness.”

Chief Ezeani, who emphasised that “our heritage as a people is among the world’s finest, said his committee is working in concert with top Igbo business entrepreneurs, the intelligentsia, town unions, and market associations to renew and revive our best today for a bigger tomorrow.”

A key driver of the initiative, Chief Nnamdi Nwigwe noted that in the determination of the committee to make huge success of this Unity Project, massive sensitizations and deliberate re-approachments are on to mend fences, restore handshakes and put ruffled feathers at ease because the benefits of selfless accommodation far outweighs rampant outdated animosities.